Maryland Zoo names third penguin chick

BALTIMORE, Md. — The newest member to the African penguin colony at the Maryland zoo has a name.

The zoo announced the name on Twitter Wednesday.

In keeping with the Italian food theme, the chick's name is 'Gnocchi'. Two of the other chicks are named Ravioli and Ziti.

She is the third endangered African penguin that was hatched at the zoo last year.

The 3rd endangered African penguin to hatch this season has been named after an Italian food that has a soft and fluffy texture – just like a young chick's feathers! Her name is…

According to the zoo, it has the largest collection of African penguins in North America. More than 1,000 chicks have hatched here over the past 50 years

