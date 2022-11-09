Help name the new African penguins

BALTIMORE, Md — The Maryland Zoo has just welcomed four brand new members to their African penguin family! And with new penguins, come new names. The zoo is asking the community to help them name one of the four newly hatched endangered African penguins. They say this year's naming theme is Italian food.

The options have been narrowed down to Ravioli, Limoncello, and Mozzarella. You can vote for your favorite name here. You will also want to make sure you add your email to your vote so you can be one of the first to find out the winning name.

