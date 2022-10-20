Marijuana laws across the country

With Question 4 asking Marylanders if they want to legalize recreational marijuana, we took an in focus look at the laws across the country.

The National Conference of State Legislatures has a detailed record of the status of marijuana laws in each state. We used that information and data to create this map.

According to NCSL, 37 states and Washington, D.C. allow use of medical marijuana. This includes Maryland's current laws.

If Maryland passes question 4, it will join the 19 states, and D.C. that currently allow the regulation of recreational use of cannabis.

The 10 states that are shaded orange on the map allow for low THC products for medical use or legal defense.

The three states shaded in red do not currently have any laws allowing recreational or medical use for marijuana.

