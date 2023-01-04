Maryland Supreme Court disbars indicted former Baltimore City prosecutor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Supreme Court has ruled to disbar an indicted former Baltimore City prosecutor accused of stalking his former romantic partners.

Federal prosecutors allege that 43-year-old Adam Lane Chaudry used his power as a State's Attorney to serve his ex-lovers and friends with dozens of phony court subpoenas.

RELATED: Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position of power to stalk ex's

In December Chaudry pleaded guilty to some counts in Federal court. He was also charged back in 2021 at the state level over the same allegations.

That resulted in Chaudry's firing from the State's Attorney's Office after serving there for 13 years.