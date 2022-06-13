Watch
Maryland Republican Delegates call for BCPS CEO to resign

Teacher's Union upset BCPS don't let out early
<p>School books on desk, education concept (photo courtesy of Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 13, 2022
BALTIMORE — State House republicans are calling for Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises to resign.

They sent a letter to state board of education requesting the state to take over operations of the district.

This comes as there's a continued push for investigation into the report that says more than 12,000 failing grades were changed to passing in the city school system.

The lawmakers agreed with Governor Hogan that an independent performance audit of the grading policies needs to be done.

So far, the State's U.S Attorney's office has not issued a statement about an investigation into the matter.

