Maryland Republican Delegates call for BCPS CEO to resign

BALTIMORE — State House republicans are calling for Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises to resign.

They sent a letter to state board of education requesting the state to take over operations of the district.

Baltimore City schools have very serious systemic failures and should not be permitted to continue operating as usual. The MD House GOP calls for immediate action to help Baltimore City school children and families. We are outraged. pic.twitter.com/T5xuUrWydM — Kathy Szeliga (@KathyforMD) June 11, 2022

This comes as there's a continued push for investigation into the report that says more than 12,000 failing grades were changed to passing in the city school system.

The lawmakers agreed with Governor Hogan that an independent performance audit of the grading policies needs to be done.

So far, the State's U.S Attorney's office has not issued a statement about an investigation into the matter.