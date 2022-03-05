Maryland organizations stepping up to help Ukraine amid Russian invasion

BALTIMORE — Support for Ukraine continues to pour in from around the world and Maryland organizations are also stepping up to help.

In Baltimore, the Dnipro Ukrainian Club will be holding a fundraiser Saturday to benefit families desperately in need throughout the country.

“It’s just the right thing to do to step up and help people that are in need,” said Dlnpro Ukrainian Club member Zach Wenger

It was just last week when Russia decided to invade the country.

The death toll continues to rise with more than 300 civilians killed. And according to the United Nations, that number is likely higher.

“It’s very hard for us as Americans to put ourselves in their shoes. It’s very troubling and very sad,” Wenger said.

Meanwhile, survivors are desperately trying to flee the country and The Dnipro Club is hoping to raise money for families to relocate.

“They can hopefully reconnect with loves ones and hopefully just try and help their situation,” Wenger said about the money raised.

Wenger said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the UN Refugee Agency.

WMAR-2 News spoke to Darryl Jurkiewicz from Baltimore who personally delivered a donation to Wenger ahead of the fundraiser.

“It’s always good to know people are thinking of you and taking action to help you,” he said.

The Dnipro Club is one of many organizations doing what they can do to help during the crisis.

“It really hits close to home,” said Vlad Ovchynnikov with United Help Ukraine.

The organization created a Facebook campaign that’s raised more than $3 million.

Ovchynnikov said the money raised will buy first aid kits for Ukrainians on the front lines.

He said the support from around the world will help save lives.

“The support from our fellow Americans and also from around the world has been unbelievable,” he said.

