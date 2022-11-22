Maryland mobile sports betting could surpass $4 billion over its first year

BALTIMORE — The wait is just about over, as online sports betting in Maryland officially launches tomorrow.

According to BetMaryland.com, mobile wagers could surpass $4 billion over its first year. Governor Hogan projects that could result in over $30 million in state revenue, with that number increasing to nearly $100 million by 2027.

Last week, the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded online betting licenses to ten authorized sportsbook aps.

Come Wednesday at 9am, the following seven companies will be ready to accept bets online.

Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars Live! Casino and Hotel Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino Riverboat on the Potomac

With that, Maryland will become the second state to launch mobile betting during the 2022-2023 NFL season.