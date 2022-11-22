Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland mobile sports betting could surpass $4 billion over its first year

Online betting launches Nov. 23
sports betting
John Locher/AP
Screens show sports and betting odds in the sports book as workers finish work at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)
sports betting
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 11:13:04-05

BALTIMORE — The wait is just about over, as online sports betting in Maryland officially launches tomorrow.

According to BetMaryland.com, mobile wagers could surpass $4 billion over its first year. Governor Hogan projects that could result in over $30 million in state revenue, with that number increasing to nearly $100 million by 2027.

Last week, the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded online betting licenses to ten authorized sportsbook aps.

MORE: Mobile sports betting to officially launch in Maryland November 23

Come Wednesday at 9am, the following seven companies will be ready to accept bets online.

  1. Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World
  2. BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM
  3. Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings
  4. CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars
  5. Live! Casino and Hotel
  6. Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino
  7. Riverboat on the Potomac

With that, Maryland will become the second state to launch mobile betting during the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices