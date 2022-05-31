Maryland Lottery looking for winner of million dollar ticket sold in Rising Sun

BALTIMORE — Two more people have become millionaires playing the Maryland Lottery.

One might not even know it yet.

The Lottery is still waiting for a Mega Millions player who hit on a $1 million ticket in Cecil County.

It was sold May 24 at Star Gas Mart on West Main Street in Rising Sun.

The winner matched five numbers ( 3, 5, 6, 63 and 68) in the drawing to capture the prize. The Mega Ball number was 25 and the optional Megaplier number was x3.

Another $1 million ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week.

That lucky scratch-off winner has already claimed their prize.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

So far in 2022, there have been three $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland.

