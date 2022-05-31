Watch
Maryland Lottery looking for winner of million dollar ticket sold in Rising Sun

Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 11:59:40-04

BALTIMORE — Two more people have become millionaires playing the Maryland Lottery.

One might not even know it yet.

The Lottery is still waiting for a Mega Millions player who hit on a $1 million ticket in Cecil County.

It was sold May 24 at Star Gas Mart on West Main Street in Rising Sun.

The winner matched five numbers ( 3, 5, 6, 63 and 68) in the drawing to capture the prize. The Mega Ball number was 25 and the optional Megaplier number was x3.

Another $1 million ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week.

That lucky scratch-off winner has already claimed their prize.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

So far in 2022, there have been three $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland.

