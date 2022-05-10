Lucky someone hits $5.1 million lottery jackpot in Carroll County

BALTIMORE — Someone on Monday hit the $5.1 million jackpot playing the Maryland Lottery's Multi-Match game.

These are the winning numbers: 6, 10, 12, 22, 28 and 38

The lucky ticket was purchased at Hampstead Liquors on Hanover Pike in Carroll County.

It's the largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winner can choose between the estimated annuity of $5.1 million paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $3.75 million pre-taxed cash option. They have 182 days to claim their prize money.

Monday's drawing also saw 49 other people win $1000 by matching 5 of 6 numbers, while one person hit 10 of 18 numbers on multiple lines for a $2,000 prize.

Multi-Match started in 2006. Up until Monday, the record jackpot had been $4.8 million.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE.