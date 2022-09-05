Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt.

The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.

Had a great time with @JohnCarneyDE at today’s Navy-Delaware football game. @NavyFB put up a good fight, but in the end @Delaware_FB was victorious. pic.twitter.com/YHmwekxiY2 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 3, 2022

Carney's Delaware Blue Hens defeated Hogan's Navy Midshipmen, 14-7, in Saturday's football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The two governors wagered crab cakes in which they called "Battle of the Crab Cakes Round Two."

The governors also bet crab cakes over a NCAA Women's March Madness game from this past season. The Maryland Terps beat the Delaware Blue Hens, 102-71.