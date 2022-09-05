Watch Now
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware

Governor Hogan
Posted at 7:06 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 19:06:06-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt.

The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.

Carney's Delaware Blue Hens defeated Hogan's Navy Midshipmen, 14-7, in Saturday's football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The two governors wagered crab cakes in which they called "Battle of the Crab Cakes Round Two."

The governors also bet crab cakes over a NCAA Women's March Madness game from this past season. The Maryland Terps beat the Delaware Blue Hens, 102-71.

