Battle of the crab cakes

Governor Larry Hogan is betting some of Maryland's best on Navy football's home opener Saturday, betting a round of crab cakes against fellow Governor John Carney of Delaware.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Sep 02, 2022
The Midshipmen face the Delaware Blue Hens at 12:00 p.m.

To up the ante, the Governor announced a bet between him and Delaware Governor John Carney.

Whoever's team loses, that Governor has to buy the other a round of crab cakes.

It's what the Governors are calling "Battle of the Crab Cakes Round Two."

the pair also bet crab cakes over a NCAA Women's March Madness game from this past season.

The Terps beat the Blue Hens 102 to 71 in that game.

Gov. Carney paid up in a visit to Ocean City this past June.

