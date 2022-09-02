Governor Larry Hogan is betting some of Maryland's best on Navy football's home opener Saturday.

The Midshipmen face the Delaware Blue Hens at 12:00 p.m.

To up the ante, the Governor announced a bet between him and Delaware Governor John Carney.

Whoever's team loses, that Governor has to buy the other a round of crab cakes.

It's what the Governors are calling "Battle of the Crab Cakes Round Two."

the pair also bet crab cakes over a NCAA Women's March Madness game from this past season.

The Terps beat the Blue Hens 102 to 71 in that game.

Gov. Carney paid up in a visit to Ocean City this past June.