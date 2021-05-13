Maryland Fire Marshal speaks out after reports of unsafe handling of gasoline during shortage

BALTIMORE — The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack has caused widespread gas shortages along the southeastern United States and parts of the East Coast including Maryland.

It's caused long lines at gas stations, many which have closed due to being out of fuel, and residents to stock up where they can.

Some have begun carrying and storing gasoline in an unsafe manner, prompting the Maryland State Fire Marshal to speak out.

"Gasoline should only be placed into a vehicle directly or into an approved container," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci stated. "You're not only endangering yourself but the other drivers around you when you place large quantities of gasoline in containers incorrectly or in unapproved containers. Firefighters and other first responders are also being put into harm's way if you are involved in a motor vehicle accident."

By Wednesday evening, the pipeline was turned back on but officials say it could be days before supply returns to normal.

As of Thursday morning, Gas Buddy reports 34 percent of Maryland gas stations are experiencing fuel outages.

So here are some tips from the fire marshal to keep safe when filling up.