Colonial Pipeline initiates restart of pipeline operations

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Following the restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

As part of the startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.

Colonial will continue to provide updates as restart efforts progress.