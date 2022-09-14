Maryland Corn Maze set to open with a 'Jurassic Maze' theme in Gambrills

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Corn Maze will open this weekend in Gambrills. This year it is a "Jurassic Maze" theme.

They offer fun things for the kids like a zip line, a sling shot game and so much more. The favorite thing for the kids is the corn pits, there are big sand boxes with corn instead of sand.

Preparations are underway for the opening this weekend. The corn maze will go every weekend through the first weekend in November.

The corn maze has two mazes covering eight acres. One big one and a small one.

"For people who don't want to spend their whole day in the corn maze, they would rather be over here eating a fresh dipped corn dog," said Carol Paul, Maryland Corn Maze.

On October 15, 22 and 29 they will have a nighttime maze.

"The whole fun and excitement of it is you're in eight acres of corn at night in the dark and it's really fun. We have a 16 foot tower in the maze. He can guide you or he can also have fun and turn you the wrong way," said Paul.

One of the new features here will greet you as soon as you arrive. It's a quarter ton dinosaur and guess what? He has two friends with him.

"One's just a little bit of a bench for the younger kids and the other huge flying thing a crazy one," said Paul.

This does promote the farm culture in our state. There will be a petting zoo and other farm experiences.

"We also have a milking cow stating where you can milk a cow. We have pony rides," said one person.

They have a few surprise up their sleeves as well.

"Two live unicorns, the second week we're open, September 24 and 25 only," said Paul.

I thought unicorns were not around anymore.

"You got to believe for things to be real," added Paul.