Maryland Attorney General wants to represent Lee family in Syed appeal

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says his office should be representing the state in ongoing litigation of the Adnan Syed case.

Frosh and Syed's defense team have been back and forth in court trying to get each other disqualified from the appeals process.

Syed's team has accused Frosh's office of "prejudging" the case, and "demonstrating a bias," that prevents them from performing their constitutional duty.

In response, the Attorney General's Office said they are "constitutionally designated to represent the State of Maryland in the appellate courts."

On October 11 Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby opted to drop all charges against Syed, who'd previously been convicted in 1999 of murdering Hae Min Lee.

Although Frosh has admitted to being at odds with Mosby on how the decision was handled, his office said they have no intention of arguing "the merits of the motion to vacate" Syed's life-time sentence.

As partial reasoning for her decision to free Syed, Mosby cited the Attorney General's Office's failure to disclose evidence during the original trial.

Frosh's office has denied the allegations, but said they're "not interested in using this appeal to litigate culpability."

What they are interested in is whether Mosby's office "complied with the laws governing the treatment of victims."

Frosh claims Lee’s family was only given two days notice, prior to Mosby's office filing a motion to have Syed's conviction tossed.

Lee's family was also apparently not told they had the right to speak at the hearing, which they'd only been made aware of one business day in advance.

An attempt by Lee's family to have the hearing postponed was denied by a Baltimore Circuit Court judge, who instead suggested the family to testify virtually rather than in person.

The Lee family appealed to halt the proceedings but was rebuffed bringing the case to where it is now, before the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

Meanwhile, Syed is a free man. Mosby's office insists the investigation into Lee's murder is ongoing, as it looks into other potential suspects.

Frosh's office has conceded the outcome of the appeal likely would not impact Syed, hence why they feel his defense team should not be a part of the process.