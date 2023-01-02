Marijuana law changes in Maryland

The new year is changing some of Maryland's marijuana laws.

Marylanders voted to legalize the drug in November's general election.

While the full legalization doesn't go into effect until July, the new year started a 'transitional' period.

It means if you're caught between now and July 1 with one and half ounces of marijuana, you will only get a civil offense with a maximum fine of up to $100.

If you have between one and half and two ounces, you can get fined up to $250.

More than that, it's a misdemeanor with up to six months in jail and or a $1,000 fine.

In addition, someone who has been convicted of marijuana possession may ask the courts to expunge their sentence once they have completed it.

Before 2023, that person had to wait four years.

All possession charges in the state have to be removed from court listings by July 1, 2024.