BALTIMORE — The March 1 death of 6-month-old Legacy Bell has been ruled a homicide, according to Baltimore Police.

That morning officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street, where Legacy was unresponsive.

Legacy died on scene. On June 13, police said that an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma.

There is no word yet on any potential suspect(s).

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.