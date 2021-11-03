Man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder he did not commit released Wednesday

BALTIMORE — A man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder he did not commit was released on Wednesday.

David Morris was convicted in 2005 for the 2004 murder of Mustafa Carter and was sentenced to life suspend all but fifty years.

In 2018, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit began a re-investigation into the case after the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project brought it to their attention. The unit agreed that Morris had been wrongfully convicted following a thorough investigation.

The CIU concluded that an alternative suspect was identified and investigated pre-trial but not disclosed to the defense.

They also found that DNA on the victim’s pants excluded Morris, statements of the sole identifying witness were contradictory and crime scene analysis, additional witnesses and attendant circumstances strongly suggested Morris was not involved when considered under a totality of circumstances.

"The arresting officer Michael Nelson had a misconduct finding that should have been disclosed to the defense and would be disclosed under our office’s current practices. Nelson was subsequently convicted in federal court of wire fraud related to his selling of fictitious accident/burglary reports," the investigation found.

And just last week, the state's attorney's office published a "Do Not Call" list which features Nelson's name.

RELATED: Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office releases long awaited police "Do Not Call List"

“This investigation was lengthy and could not have been completed without the assistance from many, including members of the community we serve. Chief Ramirez and I are thankful to the family of the Mr. Carter, to community members who were willing to come forward, and to members of BPD Cold Case and the BPD Lab all of whose assistance helped us get to this point. The investigation will continue to hold those responsible accountable,” Lauren Lipscomb, Deputy State’s Attorney.