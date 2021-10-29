Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office releases long awaited police "Do Not Call List"

BALTIMORE — On Friday, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office released a list of nearly 100 police officers who are said to lack enough credibility to testify in court.

The long awaited list was released after the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled that it was not exempt from public records laws.

City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby previously claimed she could not release the list because it would violate laws at the time, which prevented police personnel records from being made public.

Her decision to withhold the list prompted multiple groups to file a lawsuit.

A new law passed during Maryland's 2021 General Assembly went into effect October 1, that allows some police personnel files to now be made public.

Officers on this particular list all have either pleaded guilty to a crime, been convicted of a crime, had a sustained Internal Affairs complaint, or have a pending criminal trial.

"The Do Not Call list includes those police officers who have engaged in conduct that renders their potential testimony unreliable or non-credible. The State’s Attorney’s Offices will not call officers on the Do Not Call list as a witness," the State's Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Many of them are no longer with the department. Others, such as those involved in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal are currently in prison.

Prince George's County on Friday also released names of officers there who have been placed on a "Do Not Call List."

That can be found here.