Man who shot nearly 200 rounds at Harford County deputies convicted of attempted murder & animal cruelty

STREET, Md. — Following a four-day bench trial, 45-year-old Benjamin Murdy, of Street, Maryland, has been convicted of five individual counts of attempted first degree murder and related charges, as well as, animal cruelty.

The conviction follows a violent incident where Murdy fired approximately 200 rounds at Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies.

RELATED: Man who shot nearly 200 rounds at Harford County deputies being held without bail

Sentencing has been set for December 6, 2021.

On January 21, 2020, at a little after 6:50 p.m., Corporal Brian Wyzga, Senior Deputy Jason Flemmens, Deputy Nathan Schnitzlein and Deputy Nicholas Lastner from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the area of 4509 Oak Ridge Drive, in Street, for a report that Murdy had shot the family dog and was in the house with a gun.

As the deputies moved towards the house, Murdy started shooting at them.

The deputies took cover at various locations in the neighborhood, however, Murdy continued to fire shots at them for approximately 60 minutes. The deputies did not return fire. However, during the course of the encounter, Murdy shot Robert Schell, a neighbor across the street from the house, in the leg and groin, as a well as, a patrol vehicle and truck.

At some point, Murdy surrendered to the deputies.

A search of his house resulted in the recovery of an AR-15 and a .40 caliber handgun. Casings and ammunition were also recovered. There were three fired casings in the backyard and 195 fired casings in the driveway.

During the course of the search, the deputies also discovered Cora, the family dog, tied to the deck and shot multiple times.

During an interview, Murdy admitted to shooting the dog because it would not stop barking. He further stated that he intended to kill the deputies as they approached the house.

“As this prosecution and today’s ruling confirms, we are committed to holding accountable individuals who commit senseless violence towards the citizens of Harford County and our law enforcement partners,” said the State's Attorney for Harford County Albert J. Peisinger, Jr.