Man who raped, attacked woman in parking lot of Loch Raven High School sentenced to 40 years

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man who raped and attacked a woman in the parking lot of Loch Raven High School in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to officials, in July 2019, the victim told police that she was in Baltimore City and needed a ride to a family member’s house after she had an argument with a friend.

She told police that she had been waiting for the bus when the suspect made contact and offered to take her where she needed to go. While they were driving, she noticed they were not going in the right direction.

When she asked the suspect where they were going, he assaulted her inside the car.

When Saunders went to the trunk to get a weapon, the victim was able to run from him, barefoot and through a wooded area and onto I-695 where she flagged down a passing motorist for help.

The investigation by Baltimore County police uncovered a match between DNA recovered from the victim and DNA recovered in a rape in Baltimore City.

Police were able to locate and arrest Saunders and matched the evidence recovered from the victim to that of Saunders.