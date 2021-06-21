Man who possessed syringes filled with bodily fluid and poked woman at grocery store in 2020 pleads guilty

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man has pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault for poking a woman with a syringe inside a Churchton grocery store back in February of 2020.

Police obtained surveillance video showing Thomas Bryon Stemen poking one woman and trying to stick others at Christopher's grocery store on Shady Side Road.

Investigators found out where Stemen lived through a protective order previously filed against him, and served a search and seizure warrant on both his home and vehicle.

That turned up multiple syringes containing semen.

Police were unsure if the syringe used on the victim was one that contained bodily fluids.

According to police reports, the victim suffered pain and a large red mark from the syringe, causing her to have to go to the hospital, where she underwent several tests and was prescribed preventative medication.

Stemen has been held without bail since.

Court records show Stemen's public defender entered an Alford Plea, meaning he never admitted guilt but acknowledges enough evidence likely exists to convict him.

Sentencing has been scheduled for August 20.

