Man who drove into the Havre de Grace police station ruled not competent to stand trial

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — In May, a man threatened to run over police officers and then drove his car right into the Havre de Grace police station. It now appears that this suspect has been found not competent to stand trial for his crimes.

Back in May, Timothy Kahl, 24, called the police station and told them that he planned to kill an officer and, at the time, neighbors claimed that Kahl had a history of aggressive behavior and they believed that he could be suffering from mental health issues.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the moment Kahl came crashing through the front of the Havre de Grace police station. However, police say that Kahl's run in with police started with his neighbors.

RELATED: Video shows man driving car through Havre de Grace Police station after threatening to kill officers

Police say on May 23, Kahl smashed into three of his neighbors’ vehicles and tried to run police over when they showed up at his house in Battery Village.

Then they say he took off and drove his mother’s SUV right through the front wall of the police station before officers tased him and took him into custody.

Police, however, were not surprised by the attack. In may, they told us he called police and said he was going to the station to kill an officer.

According to Maryland law, if the court finds a defendant is incompetent to stand trial, the court may order the defendant to a mental health facility until the court finds the defendant is no longer incompetent and can stand trial; until the defendant is no longer a threat; or until there is not a substantial likelihood that the defendant will become competent to stand trial in the near future.