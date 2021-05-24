Man threatens to kill police officer prior to crashing into the Havre de Grace police station

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Man drives his car through the Havre de Grace police station after threatening police officers.

Police say the man called the police department late Sunday night threatening to come to the station to kill an officer.

They found him parked in a car along Village Drive, just a mile from the station. Officers say when they went up to the car the man tried to run them over.

He then headed to the police station, where he drove his car through the front lobby.

Police say he got out and tried to attack officers, but he was stunned with a taser and sent to the hospital.

No officers were hurt and investigators say numerous charges are pending.

So far, the suspect’s name has not been released.