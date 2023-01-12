Watch Now
Man wanted for alleged murder of MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta

Elaine Jackson, 40, died after being shot at work on the MTA lot in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd on Oct. 18. <br/><br/>
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 13:56:37-05

BALTIMORE — A man wanted for allegedly murdering an MTA bus driver last year has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Baltimore Police say 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill shot and killed Elaine Jackson, 40, on October 18 in the employee parking lot of the Bush Bus Division.

It was later learned that Hill also worked as an MTA bus driver.

He's currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

