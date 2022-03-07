Watch
Man turns self in to police following fatal shooting outside Jessup sports bar

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:25:19-05

JESSUP, Md. — A Jessup man faces murder charges following a March 2 shooting outside a bar on Washington Boulevard.

Antonio Stephon Harrod, 36, turned himself in on March 6.

Howard County Police say he fatally shot 35-year-old Jesus Oisreal Freeman in the parking lot of Wing's Sports Bar, following an argument.

Although both men apparently knew each other, detectives aren't yet sure of what led to the argument.

Harrod is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

