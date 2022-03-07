Man turns self in to police following fatal shooting outside Jessup sports bar

JESSUP, Md. — A Jessup man faces murder charges following a March 2 shooting outside a bar on Washington Boulevard.

Antonio Stephon Harrod, 36, turned himself in on March 6.

Howard County Police say he fatally shot 35-year-old Jesus Oisreal Freeman in the parking lot of Wing's Sports Bar, following an argument.

RELATED: Man dead following argument outside sports bar in Jessup

Although both men apparently knew each other, detectives aren't yet sure of what led to the argument.

Harrod is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

