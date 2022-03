JESSUP, Md. — A Glen Burnie man is dead following an argument outside a Jessup bar.

Police say it happened around 2am outside Wing's Sports Bar on Washington Boulevard.

Arriving officers found 35-year-old Jesus Oisreal Freeman, 35, dead in the parking lot.

Detectives are following up on leads to identify a suspect. It's unclear at this point what led to the argument.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.