Man shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore Tuesday remembered as loving father, son

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Wednesday around noon a man was gunned down near Gusryan and Boston Street.

Thursday neighbors in the area told WMAR that shooting happened right around the corner from where the victims mother lives.

Police confirmed 51-year-old Raymond Broadway was the man gunned down Wednesday. One neighbor nearby didn’t want to be identified but said she’s known Raymond for a long time.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m just sick of all the killing period a lot of it is senseless, nobody’s safe. I grew up with him, he was a very good son and father he worked and everything,” the neighbor said.

She said she would often see Broadway in passing as he would help out his mother who is battling stage 4 cancer. The shooting that claimed his life happened not far from where she lives, and its left many people concerned not only about this crime but violence in the area all together.

“She’s a very beautiful lady, she’s a very beautiful lady and my heart goes out to her and the family it really does," she said. "I’m lost for words I’m heartbroken not only Raymond but for all these people getting killed in Baltimore City it’s sad. I’m hearing about a lot of someone’s that I know and I can’t get used to it you know I can’t get used to it.”

Police are offering $4,000 for anyone with information that leads them to an arrest in this case.