Baltimore gang member sentenced to 50 years behind bars for bartender's murder

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore judge on Friday sentenced Malik Mungo to 50 years behind bars for the murder of a 27-year-old bartender.

It was June 13, 2017 when Sebastian Dvorak had just finished celebrating his 27th birthday.

He was robbed and killed while walking home along Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood.

Mungo was indicted along with 12 co-defendants in August of 2018 for other gang, drug, and gun offenses, in addition to the murder of Dvorak.

He was found guilty in October.

The other 12 have either been convicted at trial or pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

“Today’s sentencing brings this sad story to a close. We hope it provides a measure of solace to the family of Sebastian Dvorak,” said Attorney General Frosh. “I appreciate the hard work of the Organized Crime Unit and our law enforcement partners in helping to bring all 13 defendants to justice.”

