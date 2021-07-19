Man pleads guilty in string of 13 carjackings & robberies that left 3 dead, BPD detective paralyzed

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man on Monday pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Karon Foster headed a crew that committed 13 armed carjackings and robberies that left three people dead and another paralyzed, throughout a four-month span in 2019.

“Over just four months in 2019, Karon Foster and his crew were responsible for a violent spree of 13 armed carjackings and robberies throughout Baltimore, including three that killed innocent victims and another that left a victim paralyzed,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “Foster and his co-conspirators used firearms and fear to steal cars, property and most tragically the lives of other human beings."

The paralyzed victim is Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington, who was off-duty on his own front lawn speaking with a neighbor when Foster and his associate Rashaud Nesmith got out of a car and tried to rob him.

When Carrington tried to run, he was shot multiple times. Court documents at the time revealed the suspects took Carrington's personal off-duty gun during the incident.

A couple months earlier, Foster and Christopher Santiago killed Taven Lowther during a similar robbery on Franconia Drive.

Foster's plea deal call for between 30 and 40 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher still needs to sign off.

Sentencing hasn't yet been scheduled.