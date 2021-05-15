Watch
Man killed while crossing the street in Columbia on Friday night

Posted at 2:04 PM, May 15, 2021
COLUMBIA, md. — Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking on Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling on Dobbin Road at Old Dobbin Lane when it slammed into a pedestrian crossing Dobbin Road.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Mohammad Hossain of Columbia, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota and a juvenile passenger were uninjured and remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

