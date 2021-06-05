Man killed in Saturday accident in Severna Park

SEVERNA PARK, md. — On Saturday, just before 4 a.m., a car crashed into a fence on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in the area of Alameda Avenue. A Honda Civic was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and ran off the road.

The Honda went through a fence at 783 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and struck a parked vehicle in the driveway, then came to rest in the front yard. The force of the impact pushed the parked car into the home and damaged the foundation. Two other vehicles which were parked on the property were damaged by debris.

The driver of the Honda, 21-year-old Dane Cary Milleker, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 21-year-old Noah Havey Blonder, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The parked vehicles were unoccupied.

Police say the primary cause of the accident appears to be excessive speed and failing to drive within a single lane. Alcohol might be a contributing factor as well.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.