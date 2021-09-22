Man in critical condition following Glen Burnie shooting

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Bleeding from a gunshot wound, a man is driven to a gas station where he gets help from paramedics and police.

On Tuesday night, a man drove a friend to her home on Lamplighter Ridge Road in Glen Burnie. They talked for a bit and then he got out of the car.

"He got out of the vehicle and went back to the row of houses where he was confronted by a tall male, unknown description except that he was wearing dark clothing who shot him in his abdomen, in his torso."

The police and his friend are still not sure why he left the car.

After the victim was shot, he got back in the car with his girlfriend and she drove him to the shell station on Ritchie Highway. It's about a four minute drive, they called the police on the way.

"Officers arrived shortly after they did at the shell station along with paramedics and transferred him to a local hospital with at the time life-threatening injuries. Thankfully at this time he is in stable condition."

Evidence tape is still on the fence behind the buildings. Police found bullet holes in the building and hope the victim tells them why he was behind the houses.

Police are looking at camera footage to see if there is any evidence there for him. If you have any information, county police would like to hear from you.