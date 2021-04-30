Man gets 50 years in prison after getting high on PCP, killing Uber driver and passenger

OXON HILL, Md. — A man will spend the next 50 years behind bars following the 2019 double murder of an Uber driver and passenger in Oxon Hill.

Aaron Lanier Wilson, Jr.,42, plead guilty to shooting and killing 46-year-old Beaudouin Tchakounte of Frederick and Casey Xavier Robinson, 32, of Accokeek.

The investigation revealed that Wilson finished his shift at Henry’s Soul Food Café and then got high on PCP, before scheduling a ride home.

Police said Tchakounte had already picked up Robinson before getting Wilson. The two aren't believed to have known each other.

At some point Wilson shot both victims and fled into nearby woods. Forensic evidence tied him to the murder.

Police ended up Wilson a day later at his home on Indian Head Highway.