Man extradited from Georgia in connection to 2020 murder of 1-year-old girl in Baltimore

Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 22, 2021
BALTIMORE — A man has been extradited from Georgia to Baltimore for allegedly killing a one-year-old girl last year.

Zariea Dixon was found not breathing inside a home in the 600 block of Mosher Street on October 8.

She died days later at an area hospital.

The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy revealed Zariea had been abused and suffered injuries to her neck and head.

Police later identified 31-year-old Paul Hardy as a suspect.

He was arrested in Georgia on June 17 and extradited on July 2.

