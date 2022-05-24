Man dies two weeks after storage container explosion in Anne Arundel County

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A 33-year-old man died two weeks after a storage container exploded in Anne Arundel County.

Officials were called to a fire in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville around 9 a.m. on May 4.

Fire officials said Kevin Zichelli opened the storage container when an explosion occurred one minute after opening. Zichelli was taken to Bayview Burn Center.

He died from his injuries on May 19.

Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigators responded and determined the cause to be accidental.

Officials said the explosion was caused when the ignition of heavy equipment came into contact with leaking propane gasses.

This is the fifth fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.