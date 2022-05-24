Man dies two weeks after storage container explosion in Anne Arundel County

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A 33-year-old man died two weeks after a storage container exploded in Anne Arundel County.
Officials were called to a fire in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville around 9 a.m. on May 4.
Fire officials said Kevin Zichelli opened the storage container when an explosion occurred one minute after opening. Zichelli was taken to Bayview Burn Center.
MORE: Man badly burned after storage container explodes in Millersville
He died from his injuries on May 19.
Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigators responded and determined the cause to be accidental.
Officials said the explosion was caused when the ignition of heavy equipment came into contact with leaking propane gasses.
This is the fifth fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.
- Danielle Neal, 63 died on April 29, 2022, as a result of her injuries from a fire in her home on April 26.
- April 13- Joann Marie Smith, 75, died as a result of injuries sustained during a fire in her home on April 11 in the 8200 block of Portsmouth Drive in Severn. The home did have working smoke alarms.
- March 18- Darlene Feeheley, 68, died in a fire in her home in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie. The home did have working smoke alarms.
- March 9- Christopher Blaine Isaksen, 62, died in a fire at his home in the 7900 block of Quarterfield Road in Severn. The home did not have working smoke alarms.