MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A shipping container exploded Wednesday morning in Millersville, leading to a heavy emergency response.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department initially said there was a major incident on Jabez Run, but shortly after confirmed a fire had been extinguished at the location.

Hazmat Crews and Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Police are still telling residents to avoid the area, while that investigation continues.