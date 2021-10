CATONSVILLE, md. — 27-year-old Cody Daniel Darby of the 5700 block of 1st Avenue died in a motorcycle accident in Catonsville yesterday.

Just after 9 pm, Darby’s Honda motorcycle tried to pass a Toyota Rav4 on the right narrow shoulder of eastbound Baltimore National Pike at a high rate of speed.

The Toyota made a right turn and Darby’s Honda struck the rear of the Toyota.

Darby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.