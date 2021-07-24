Man dies after suspected drunk driver crashes into his home

BALTIMORE, md. — One man has died after a car crashed into his home just after 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police say Christopher Nmn Davis was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima on Johnson Street headed toward Walton Ave. As he entered the intersection, he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. His car jumped a curb and crashed into a nearby home.

Davis exited the car and ran away. Police caught him shortly after.

Two residents and two dogs were in the home. Gerald Patrick Keogh Jr, a 68-year-old man, was struck by the vehicle and trapped between the car and the damaged interior walls.

Keogh was extricated and taken to shock trauma where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan seemed impaired and was tested for both alcohol and drug use. Those results are pending toxicology results.

Police say, the primary cause of the crash appears to be the driver of the Nissan failing to stop at a stop sign. The use of drugs and/or alcohol do appear to be a factor in this crash.

Here are a list of charges brought against the driver:

