Man critically injured following a hit-and-run on Ritchie Highway

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man is critically injured following a pedestrian hit-and-run in Anne Arundel County Friday night.

Just before 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to southbound Ritchie Highway at 6th Avenue for a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man, identified as 31-year-old Mason Allen Schaeffer, was walking north in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck. Schaeffer was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

This is the second time this week that a pedestrian was struck along Ritchie Highway.

The driver of the pickup truck fled and made a right turn onto 7th Avenue. The pickup truck is a Chevrolet.

Scheaffer was transported to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.