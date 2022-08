ARNOLD, Md. — A man died Thursday night after a car struck him while crossing Ritchie Highway in Arnold.

Anne Arundel County Police said Gerome Cannon, 54, was wearing dark non-reflective clothing when he defied a traffic signal, and was hit by an oncoming Ford Focus.

Cannon later died. The driver remained at the scene before going to the hospital for neck and back pain.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.