Man charged with possessing 'ghost gun' in Anne Arundel County

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — It was a bad night for a 19-year-old from Middle River on Wednesday.

Police say, Ryan Smith was drinking and driving. A county police officer happened to be in the same area on patrol.

"While he was driving around, a vehicle came at him at a high rate of speed and almost struck him. So the officer went to initiate a traffic stop."

As the officer engaged Smith around Furnace Branch Road and Richter Highway, Smith made decided to make a run for it.

This is where the chase ended. It was a brief chase but, one at a high rate of speed.

Inside Smith's car police found a ghost gun loaded with 19 bullets.

Ghost guns are firearms you build yourself. They got their name because they don't have serial numbers, aren't registered and can't be traced. The bigger problem for Smith, you need to be 21 years old in Maryland to legally own a handgun.