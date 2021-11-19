Man charged for homecoming weekend shooting at Morgan State

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Washington D.C. man for an October 23 shooting at Morgan State.

Marcellus Lavay Walls is accused of shooting a freshman student in the Montebello Complex parking lot after the university's homecoming football game.

According to a police report, Walls and the victim got in a fight before the shooting occurred. It's unclear what started the fight.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage and determined Walls was a person of interest in the case. A witness later identified him as the shooter.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Walls is being held without bail until trial, where he faces attempted murder charges.