Morgan State student shot at school homecoming this weekend

BALTIMORE — A campus shooting on Saturday night leaves a student wounded.

At 7 p.m., last night an 18-year-old was shot on the Morgan State campus during the homecoming weekend festivities. The shooting occured at the 2300 block of Argonne drive near the Montebello Complex on south campus. The student was reported injured with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The university is also asking students to contact the University Counseling Center for counseling and support by calling 800-422-0009 or 443-885-3130.