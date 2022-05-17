Man caused explosion at Woodlawn nail salon after refusing police orders to leave

WOODLAWN, Md. — We're learning more about the Monday night explosion at a Woodlawn nail salon that left four police officers and two EMTs hurt.

It all started around 9:15pm, when officers were called for a disturbance at a strip mall in the 1700 block of Rolling Road.

Police say a man was refusing to leave the Libra Nails & Spa. When officers ordered him away, he instead ran back inside the business and lit a fire that quickly turned into an explosion.

Four Baltimore County Police officers and two Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Co. EMS workers were sent to the hospital as result. All have since been released, with exception to one officer who remains under observation.

The suspect meanwhile remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries. Police have not released his name.

Despite fire not spreading to neighboring businesses, the impact caused by the explosion has forced county officials to condemn four businesses and a vacant dry cleaners along the strip.

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing.