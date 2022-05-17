Four police officers, two EMTs hurt in explosion at business in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — An explosion at a Baltimore County business sent four police officers, two EMTs and a person to the hospital Monday evening.

The explosion happened in the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road at the Libra Nails & Spa in Woodlawn.

Investigators were called to the strip mall for possible criminal activity, and when they arrived, there was some type of explosion involving possible hazardous materials.

"We were inside the store there working on computers and I heard a really loud sound and the building collapse," a nearby business owner said. "I came outside and the window was already popped out. It seemed like somebody was fighting on the inside."

Baltimore Co. Fire Dept says ATF is assisting in the investigation.



Fire crews said the fire is under control.

Heavy presence of Baltimore County Fire Department on scene off Rolling Road.



Working to put out flames and possible hazmat situation.



This is taking place in the Security Station Shopping Center/Plaza.



The first responders are expected to survive.

Roughly seven businesses were impacted by this explosion in the strip mall.

The ATF is assisting the Baltimore County Fire Department in the investigation.

Fire crews are telling people to avoid the area.

