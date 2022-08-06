Watch Now
Man arrested for defacing an Anne Arundel County church with racist messages

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 2:41 PM, Aug 06, 2022
GAMBRILLS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for inscribing racist messages on a local church in Anne Arundel County.

Donald Eugene Hood Jr. is being charged with several counts including malicious destruction of property.

The incident took place on Wednesday when officers received reports of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center.

This church has been targeted in the past for similar incidents, one being back in July. With the help of a surveillance camera, officers were able to identify Hood as a suspect.

On Saturday, he was seen by the Anne Arundel County District Court Commissioner and released on his own recognizance after the hearing.

The case remains an active investigation.

