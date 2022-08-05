Man wanted for inscribing racist messages on an Anne Arundel County church

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A second vandalism incident, which is believed to be racially-motivated, occurred at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills.

Anne Arundel County Police released a picture of the man they think might be responsible.

By looking at surveillance video they got an idea of who they were looking for and identified Donald Hood Jr, 66, as the suspect. An arrest warrant is on file for him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hood is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610. Hood is known to frequent the Odenton and Gambrills area.

Police responded to the church at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, and found what is described as racist messages inscribed on the church door.

This also happened on July 11.

At that time church leader, Antonio Palmer made the following statement about this alleged hate crime:

"I am appalled at such hatred targeted against people of good will and that continues racial hatred during a time when our country needs healing. Sadly, this just proves that there are people who would still do evil against the Black Church and Black people in general."





In a statement on Friday, County Executive Steuart Pittman said, “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is the second time in a matter of weeks that the Kingdom Celebration Center has been the victim of racist graffiti, and I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities."