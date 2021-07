BALTIMORE, md. — On May 10, 2021, around 9 p.m., a 39 year-old man was shot and a 25-year-old man was assaulted in the 3300 block of Round Road.

Detectives investigated and identified a suspect.

On May 28, 2021, 25-year-old Donte Evans of the 800 block of Seagull Road was arrrested in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue.

Evans has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder along with an array of other charges.

He is being held without bail.