Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested & charged for February murder of Owings Mills healthcare worker

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police investigate 2 fatal crashes
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 17:57:55-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Baltimore County Police have charged a suspect in connection with the murder of Mindi Brooks, a healthcare professional and mother of two, in her Owings Mills home in February.

On February 26, officers were called to the 300 block of Lantana Drive at 10:56 a.m. where they found Brooks, 49, deceased.

She was shot at least one time.

RELATED: Woman and dog found dead in Owings Mills; police are investigating the suspicious death

On Friday, Baltimore County Police confirmed that 26-year-old Damon Tyler had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brooks' shooting.

Tyler is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020