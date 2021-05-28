Man arrested & charged for February murder of Owings Mills healthcare worker

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Baltimore County Police have charged a suspect in connection with the murder of Mindi Brooks, a healthcare professional and mother of two, in her Owings Mills home in February.

On February 26, officers were called to the 300 block of Lantana Drive at 10:56 a.m. where they found Brooks, 49, deceased.

She was shot at least one time.

On Friday, Baltimore County Police confirmed that 26-year-old Damon Tyler had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brooks' shooting.

Tyler is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.